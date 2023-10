Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's love is unbreakable as they are always seen holding hands, displaying their solid bond. Whether they are walking on the red carpet, attending an event, they never let go of each other's hands. Their hand-in-hand gesture shows their mutual support, respect, and affection for each other. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's lunch date with her boys Taimur, Jeh and Saif Ali Khan is family goals [View pics]

Saif Ali Khan's dedication to his fatherhood role is evident when he picks up little Tim (Taimur) from his football practice. Saif makes sure to spend quality time with his son, who is a sports enthusiast. He often accompanies him to his football sessions and cheers him on. He also picks him up from his practice and carries him in his arms, showering him with love and attention. Also Read - Devara: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor movie to release in two parts; Koratala Siva reveals BIG plans

Recently, the family, including baby Jeh, spent some quality time at the Pataudi palace to ring in Kareena's birthday. They enjoyed the scenic beauty of the place and had a cozy celebration with their close ones. Saif made all the arrangements special for Kareena and made sure she has a lovely time. They also posed for some beautiful pictures with their kids, creating precious and cherished memories. Also Read - Akshay Kumar to Karisma Kapoor: Funny photoshoots of Bollywood celebs from the 90s will make you cringe and laugh

Saif and Kareena's lunch or dinner dates with their kids show their commitment to spending time with their family. The couple, who are busy with their work schedules, always make time for their family outings. They take their kids along with them and enjoy some delicious food at their favourite restaurants. They also interact with their fans and pose for pictures with them.

The heartwarming sight of Ibrahim, Taimur, and Saif having a fun lunch outing together makes us admire their family bonds. Saif shares a great bond with his elder son Ibrahim from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. He often spends time with him and treats him like a friend. He also involves him in his activities with Taimur and Jeh, making sure they bond well as brothers.

Saif never misses an opportunity to take Bebo (Kareena) and their kids on family vacations, ensuring they have unforgettable experiences together. The couple loves to travel and explore new places with their kids. They have visited various destinations like Switzerland, Maldives, London, Dharamshala, etc., where they have had fun-filled adventures and relaxing moments. We see the glimpses of their vacations through Kareena’s social media, giving us major travel goals. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.