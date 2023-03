Saif Ali Khan recently hit headlines as a video of him went viral on social media. The video had him subtly snapping at paps for intruding on privacy. As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan returned from Malaika Arora's mother's birthday celebrations, paps clicked them at their residence. They barged into private property to click pictures and a seemingly annoyed Saif Ali Khan hit back saying 'Humare Bedroom Mein Aajaiye'. Later, reports emerged that the security guard of their building got fired after the incident and the actor was planning to take legal action against the paps. But here's the truth.

Saif Ali Khan reveals the truth

As reported by Times of India, Saif Ali Khan revealed that the security guard has not been sacked as it was not his fault and no legal action is being taken. He however said that somewhere a line has to be drawn. He revealed that the paps barged into the private property through the gate and invaded their space. Almost 20 cameras and lights were put on them and he called the action 'wrong'. He said that everyone needs to be in limits. He said, "We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line?" He also spoke about paps clicking pictures and videos of kids performing extracurricular activities and said that they cannot come into school. A line has to be drawn.

Check out Saif Ali Khan and 's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in ' film Adipurush. It is directed by Om Raut and will also star . Kareena Kapoor Khan has 's next, The Crew and more projects.