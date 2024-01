Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are undoubtedly the paparazzi's favourite celebrities. The media always seems to be on their toes, ready to capture them and their adorable sons, Jeh and Taimur, in a single frame. In fact, a group of journalists is almost always stationed outside Kareena's residence to snap their pictures. Kareena has previously stated that, as a part of the film industry, she understands that she cannot keep her children away from the media lens and is therefore okay with them being clicked. However, Saif seems to have a different opinion on this. Recently, he was unhappy when the media was reached Jeh's football match uninvited. Check out the video below to know more.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Get all the Bigg Boss and entertainment news instantly.