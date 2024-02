Saif Ali Khan has raised a very valid point amid the nepotism debate all over again. The Adipurush star who often keeps himself away from controversy has raised his voice against the ongoing debate of nepotism. The Nawab of Bollywood spiel about how there is a terrible craze for star kids among audiences and they shouldn’t be blamed for the outsiders being sidelined. It was Kangana Ranaut who started the nepotism debate on Karan Johar's Koffee couch when she had appeared with Saif in 2016 for the promotion of their film Rangoon.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Siting an example of The Archies Saif added that how people are only talking about the star kids that is Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor and no one is talking about other kids who too have been launched. " The audience and people are so interested in star kids. I mean, look at Archies for example. We've only been talking about certain (actors who are star kids),". Earlier Zoya Akhtar too had expressed disappointment over star kids only being talked about and not other kids as all 6 kids were making their Bollywood debut.

He even gave an example about his both sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh being papped everywhere and it's not him who calls the press to click his little ones pictures." I mean they're constantly being photographed, constantly being followed. Tomorrow, if someone wants to make a movie with one of them, it's not rocket science. Because someone would obviously be (thinking of their popularity). So we have to decide why this attention and where it comes from. There was Taimur who was doing his taekwondo thing, people photographed him, and it was all over the internet. We don't want that kind of attention. We don't make the star kid. I mean, we might make it biologically (laughs), but what makes the star kid is the press, the photographers, and then the audience. Perhaps they just want to innocently see the star kid. So why is this such a (big deal)?" Do you agree with Saif?

Trending Now

Watch the video of Saif Ali Khan