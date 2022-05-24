Saif Ali Khan once threatened a photographer ‘Camera tod dunga’; Kareena Kapoor Khan was the reason behind it

Yes, this is unbelievable but true, Saif Al Khan who is known as the Nawab of Bollywood is always praised for his grace and panache he holds. But there was a time when even Saif had lost his cool at a photographer when he was spotted with . Yes, reportedly the actor was dating Bebo at that time and they both had kept their relationship a secret, however, they had got captured by the shutterbugs together while they were out for a dinner. This photographer divulges the details it will leave you shocked. In the video you can see the photographer narrating the entire story of clicking Saif and Kareena together, " We got a tip ki Kareena aur Saif Bandra ke Kissi restaurant me dinner le raha hai. Zyada security thi waha hotel ke bahar – unse dosti kiya.". Also Read - KGF 3: Yash and Prashanth Neel film won't release in 2023 – here's how many years you'll have to wait to watch it

The photographer added how Bebo and Saif were not happy getting clicked together, " Thodi dher mein – suddenly dono ek saath mein bahar aaya. Picture jaise shuru kiya lene, Kareena Kapoor chilale lagi (saying) ‘Please don’t do this. Aap mera photo mat nikale.’ Aur Saif ekdum nervous – uska chehra dhekne layak tha. Aisa ho gaya woh ki kya ho raha hai." Also Read - Malaika Arora's latest pics prove she is a true blue water baby

An excited photographer further adds " Fir dono chale gaye andar – wapis hotel ke andar chale gaye. That time tak hum logo ne bahot sare pictures shoot kiya tha lekin hum logo ka aisa tha ki aur pictures milna chahiye – kyuki bahar toh ayenge woh log. Fir Saif ek dum ghusse mai aake bolne laga Abhi Mera picture joh shoot kiya apne, i will beat you (if you click me again, I’ll beat you’ll). Mai tumhara camera toodh dunga. (I’ll break your camera)." Well yes, this is the incdinet that has happened and we are sure even Saif and Bebo will ree, ber this day and laugh at it. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope gets nostalgic; shares old hand-written letter from Jimin and 2012 Eminem concert ticket

Saif and Kareena got married in 2012 and today they are one of the most loved couples in the tinsel town. The couple is the happy parents of two kids Taimur and Jeh today.