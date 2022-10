When it comes to parenting their children, it would be safe to say that Saif Ali Khan and have done it pretty well. The two welcomed their two sons Taimur and Jeh together while Saif also makes time for his other two children Sara and Ibrahim from his first wife . Saif recently praised his mother for breaking stereotypes and called her an inspiration for all working women while talking about raising his children with Kareena.

The veteran actress recently appeared on Indian Idol 13 and host had a surprise video from Saif, Saba Ali Khan, Kareena and who had sweet messages for her. In the video, Saif revealed how he takes care of Taimur at home while Kareena shoots for her upcoming film in London. He said that he learned to respect working women because of his mother who successfully maintained her work-life balance and gave some of the biggest hits of her career with Aradhan, , Chupke Chukpe, and so many more.

"Tabhi toh mein aaj ghar par baith kar Taimur ka khyal rakh raha hoon aur Kareena London mein apni film shoot kar rahi hai (that is why today I can sit at home and take care of Taimur, while Kareena shoots her film in London),” Saif said in the video.

Kareena Kapoor also showered praises on her mother-in-law and said that she is the grounding factor of this family, adding that they are lucky to be under her umbrella. Soha and Saba also said that they were proud of their mother for pursuing her passion in films even after marriage.