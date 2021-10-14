Saif Ali Khan reveals how Taimur Ali Khan has 'changed' after Jeh's arrival; says, 'He makes his brother laugh with zombies and armies'

Saif Ali Khan has admitted there is definitely a change in Taimur, who was the younger one, but isn't anymore after Jeh has arrived, while also confessing to being quite frightened as to when the peace and quiet portion will disappear when the two boys grow up