The arrival of a younger sibling no doubt changes your demeanour no matter how young you may be and it seems to be the same for Taimur Ali Khan and younger brother Jeh. Kareena Kapoor gave birth to the latter in February thos year, and in father Saif Ali Khan's own words, his elder brother had "definitely changed" after the arrival of his kid sibling, to the point where Taimur has now begun introducing Jeh Ali Khan to the things he's fond of.

In an interview with Hindustan Time, Saif Ali Khan has admitted there is definitely a change in , who was the younger one, but isn't anymore, adding that Taimur is interested in zombies and armies and makes Jeh laugh with the help of them and other loud things, prophecising that they're ( and him) going to have their hands full as the boys grow up, and confessing to being quite frightened as to when the peace and quiet portion will disappear with the two boys.

Opening up on how his family dealt with the first lockdown, Saif continued that this family is quite balanced and they're very sorted people and their children are lovely, which allows them to just cook or listen to music or read books and revel in these small pleasure. He did reveal though that both he and Kareena would rather work and strike a balance between their personal and professional lives themselves, indicating that like everyone, they, too have welcomed the end of lockdown.