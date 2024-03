Saif Ali Khan won National Award for his portals as Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. But did you know not Saif but Aamir Khan was Vishal Bhardwaj's first choice for the role, later he dropped his plan to cast Aamir and it was because of his intrusiveness. Aamir is known to get into the insights of the scripts and even demands alterations, but Vishal wasn't ready for it and hence he decided to have Aamir Khan not do Langda Tyagi in Omkara.

In his latest interaction, Saif Ali Khan was asked about being aware if not him but Aamir Khan was the first choice to play Langda Tyagi in Omkara, to which he said he is very much aware of it and even spilled the beans on why Vishal chose to have him and not Aamir Khan. " Saif revealed, "Yes, that is what I heard later". He added, " Vishal said, ‘he was asking me a lot of questions and he wanted to alter things".

Saif continued in the same interview, " Aamir must have just had a discussion with him but Vishal apparently said he will call him back and then then called me instead. He just said it is not going to work because he wasn’t sure it was going to go the way Aamir wanted. It was not something Vishal was comfortable with following," he said to Film Campanion.

Aamir Khan made huge changes in the Lagaan script when Ashutosh Gowarikar approached him to do the film, the film turned out to be the biggest cult in Indian cinema. Currently, Aamir Khan is on a sabbatical after Laal Singh Chadha's failure, and his fans are waiting for him to make an announcement soon.