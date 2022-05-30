Saif Ali Khan says his drag avatar in Humshakals was ‘hideously embarrassing’; recalls discussing bust size with Riteish Deshmukh

Saif Ali Khan was a part of Sajid Khan's Humshakals. The film was famous of the song 'Caller Tune Baby' and infamous for the women avatars of Saif and his co-actors Ram Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.