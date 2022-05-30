Saif Ali Khan is one actor who is pretty candid about everything and that includes his own films. It makes his interviews a treat to watch as they are pretty explosive at times. Now, as you might be aware, he was a part of ’s which released back in 2014. The film was famous of the song ‘Caller Tune Baby’ and infamous for the women avatars of Saif and his co-actors and .

In an interaction, Saif was shown a clip in which he was running on a beach in his woman avatar. He told Kusha Kapila, “Oh my God, Oh my God. Sajid, what did he do to us? What is this running? It is hideously embarrassing.”

Recalling a bizarre discussion with Riteish on bust size, he said, “I remember we were discussing bust size, and Riteish- I think he called me a tart and he said ‘I'm not like you, I'm much more classy.’ I have nice little pert, you're just like a voluptuous’”

This isn’t the first time Saif has spoken about the film. In a past interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said that he had 'surrendered' himself to Sajid even though he was uncomfortable with the content. He had added that he would never repeat a mistake that was Humshakals. He also said that he thought the film would help him expand my market, but obviously it wasn't a clever idea. He went on to add that he didn’t enjoy spending a single minute spent on the Humshakals set. “I only enjoyed Sajid and Riteish's company,” he had stated.

Well, that’s what you call an actor being really honest about his work.