Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been married for a decade and are parents to two handsome sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. All four of them are favourites of the paparazzi. Whenever either of them is out and about the city. The paparazzi reach the location to get pictures of them. Even the audience loves to watch Tim and Jeh interacting with the paparazzi. Recently, Saif Ali Khan opened up on media attention and also the lack of privacy. Saif says that the younger stars should not get so much importance.

Saif Ali Khan talks about the media and the privacy of celebs

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Saif Ali Khan said that it is natural for celebrity parents to young kids to be miffed with the constant media attention around their kids. The actor says that the school-going star kids should not be given so much importance in the least. He explained that they are just kids and wishes that they get to blend with other kids in general. However, he understands that the media culture in the industry is like that.

Saif talks about how he and Kareena groom Taimur

Saif Ali Khan also opened up on how he and Kareena Kapoor Khan have taught Taimur Ali Khan on how to behave. The Vikram Vedha actor said that Taimur gets a lot of attention because of his parents. He also shared that Taimur is quite aware of that fact. Saif says that Taimur has not created the interest on his own and even they are aware of this. "We’ve taught him how to behave in public because he is not an infant anymore. And he is a well-behaved kid," he adds.

Saif also adds that he and Kareena, therefore, plan vacations away from media scrutiny because of the privacy they want to have. He says since they work in the industry which gives them the privilege to go away, it balances the lack of privacy. Saif did add that he and Kareena do get irked over the attention sometimes but have no complaints.