Saif Ali Khan, a prominent figure in Bollywood, is all set to mark his Telugu debut in a forthcoming film helmed by director Siva Koratala. This project stars NTR in the lead role and has generated considerable excitement under the title "Devara." Today, the filmmakers unveiled the initial glimpse of Saif Ali Khan's character in the movie. He steps into the shoes of the formidable Bhaira, depicted with a contemplative demeanor and a mass of curly hair. The poster also captures a group of men navigating the sea on their boats.

Devara unfolds against a picturesque island backdrop, with the sea taking center stage in the narrative. NTR assumes the role of the protagonist, while Saif Ali Khan portrays the antagonist, Bhaira.

First look posters for both NTR's character in Devara and Janhvi Kapoor's character have already been revealed. Now, the makers have unveiled Saif's striking Bhaira persona.

The film's shooting is currently underway. Produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and co-produced by Harikrishna K, Devara is slated to grace screens on April 5, 2024.