Saif Ali Khan has not only come a long way in his personal life but even his professional career. There was a time when Saif Ali Khan was supposed to make his acting debut with Kajol. But due to his unprofessionalism, he was sacked out of the film and this left his mom Sharmila Tagore extremely disheartened. She even tried to use her contacts to get him back in the film, but the makers were adamant about not having him and hence she didn't push it. Saif and Sharmila ji made this revelation on their latest appearance in Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8.

Sharmila even recalls how Tanuja (Kajol's mom) was extremely happy with their kids working together. They made phone calls to each other and congratulated each other, however things didn't fall into place at that time.

Saif Ali Khan is thankful to Yash Chopra for being so kind and believing in him.

Saif reveals the director who threw him out of the film asked him to come back when he is more professional. Saif then recalls how there was a time when Yash Chopra believed in him and gave him the film titled Parampara which was a huge hit. He added that he was extremely thankful and grateful to Yash Chopra for having faith in him. Later the actor recalls how after doing one Yash Chopra film, he started getting lots of offers and then he did Yeh Dillagi with Kajol which was a super hit.

Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan made super interesting revelations and the fans love the episode of the mother and son duo as it's the first town in Koffee history the mother and son have made their debut in the show.

