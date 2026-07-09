Saif Ali Khan's BIG take on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar goes viral; 'We need to wake up'

Saif Ali Khan has opened up about how Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has influenced his perspective on filmmaking. The actor revealed why he believes the industry has entered a 'before and after Dhurandhar' phase and whether it has changed the way he chooses scripts.

Saif Ali Khan's BIG take on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar goes viral; 'We need to wake up'

Saif Ali Khan isn’t shy about how much Dhurandhar has shaken up Bollywood. In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, he got right to the heart of it, script choices just aren’t the same anymore. When asked about picking more diverse stories these days, Saif didn’t talk around the subject. “No, I don’t know,” he said, “I think there’s a certain luxury, a freedom that I have now where I really feel like I can just dive in.” Basically, Accordingto him, Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer, films like that, he feels, are shifting what everyone expects.

Saif’s not alone in noticing the shift. He talked about how audiences crave “something passionately made and different.” The proof, he says, is everywhere. “I see a time before Dhurandhar and a time after,” he said and you can almost hear him daring the industry to catch up or get left behind. For him, Dhurandhar showed that viewers are ready for filmmakers to take bolder risks, especially when it comes to music and originality. He pointed out how easy it is to create strong, global music, rather than just churning out another forgettable soundtrack or being afraid to throw English into the mix.

When it comes to Dhurandhar’s music, Saif’s admiration is pretty clear. He loved the approach, how the remixes worked, and how the songs felt natural instead of flashy or forced. He brought up the trend of shoehorning in glamorous dance numbers and said Dhurandhar steered clear of that. “Some of the remixes were fantastic. Instead of hiring a beautiful leading lady to do an 'item' for you, if you just treat it as a song and have these two girls performing like at a wedding, it doesn’t jar the eyes at all.”

Is Saif Planning To Do A Dhurandhar-Style Film?

He never actually says it, but honestly, it sounds like he’s tempted. He’s watching what works, noticing which movies connect, and talking about how audiences are hungry for something bold and original. Saif’s open to it, he wants to do films that break the mold and steer clear of the same old formula.

What's Going For Saif Work Wise?

Saif’s got two big projects on line. First, there’s Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, with Akshay Kumar in a major role. It’s a remake of the Malayalam thriller Oppam and lands in theaters on September 11, 2026. Then there’s Hum Hindustani, heading straight to Netflix, though they’re still keeping details of the story under wraps.

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