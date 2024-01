Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan make for an adorable pair. They got married in 2012 and are still going strong. They are blessed with two boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The two of them are quite close to their families. They never fail to dish out couple goals. However, they have been in a relationship with other people in the past. Saif Ali Khan was married to Amrita Singh first and they are parents to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, he got divorced to Amrita Singh and then was in a relationship with Rosa Catalano. Rosa was a part of films like Chamku, Shadow and Shaurya. Also Read - Merry Christmas star Vijay Sethupathi and more actors who got body shamed

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to play female lead in Yash’s Toxic? Here’s the truth

Dabboo Ratnani reveals Saif's ex-gf Rosa was upset with his photoshoot with Kareena in 2005

Now, celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani spoke about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's first photoshoot in 2005. At that time Saif Ali Khan was in a relationship with Rosa and she was quite upset with the photoshoot. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan and revealed that Rosa was present for the photoshoot and questioned why they were shooting together when they did not have any movie together. Also Read - When Hrithik Roshan opened up about his alleged relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Trending Now

The shoot was for a magazine cover and Rosa was feeling uneasy about the situation. Further, Dabboo Ratnani said that he gifted the picture of Kareena and Saif from the photoshoot to them when they got married. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan started dating each other while working together in Tashan in 2008.

Watch a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son, Jeh:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in a web series titled, Jaane Jaan. Kareena will also be seen in Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. The film will also star Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and others. The film is all set to release on August 15, 2024.