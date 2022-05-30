Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan to make his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Hridayam Hindi remake?

One more star kid is all set to make his Bollywood debut and he is the most awaited one. It's Saif Ali Khan's first son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Ys! The young lad is all set to try his luck in Bollywood with the south remake of Hridayam by . As per reports, " Karan Johar is planning to join hands with a leading production house that will produce Ibrahim Ali Khan's film and it will be Pranav- Mohanlal's Hridayam". The source reported to Bollywood Hungama that Karan is looking for a perfect launch for Ibrahim and he felt that the character of a brash student turning into a mature person would be just the right launch for the star kid". Also Read - Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet Kaur flaunts her HOT waterbaby persona in Maldives

Ibrahim is right now working with Karan Johar as an assistant director in his directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring and in the lead roles and it is slated to release in February 2023. Also Read - Bollywood actor in clandestine affair with hot starlet?

Ibrahim Ali Khan often makes news when he is spotted in town. Recently the star kid grabbed a lot of eyeballs when he was mobbed by a few fans on the street and was commended for his extremely calm behavior during the same. Ibrahim Ali Khan even sparked his dating rumors when he was spotted with 's daughter at a popular eatery. Well, soon those rumors faded as Palak Tiwari clarified that they are just friends and like to and out together. Also Read - BTS: Did Jungkook face sasaeng problem during latest US trip? ARMYs fume as details of his private schedule get leaked [Read Tweets]

Saif Ali Khan and 's son is also a very popular star kid on social media. And his and 's banter often grabs maximum attention. Sara and Ibrahim are the most loved and adorable sibling in the tinsel town and their banter often melt their fans heart. While Ibrahim's debut is indeed going to be smashing and we just hope the star kid doesn't get trolled, unlike other star kids.