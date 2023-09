Everyone is only talking about Jawan. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan in dual role has done insane business at the box office. The masala entertainer directed by Atlee got only positive reviews from all corner. Jawan that also marked South's Lady Superstar Nayanthara's Bollywood debut broke several records at the box office post its release on September 7. While all the fans are going gaga over Jawan, many celebrities inlcuding Mahesh Babu gave a out to Shah Rukh Khan and team. Now, a note by veteran Saira Banu has gone viral in which she has heaped praises on King Khan. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 33: Sunny Deol film sails below Rs 1 crore amidst Jawan craze

Saira Banu gets emotional about Shah Rukh Khan

On her Instagram account, Saira Banu penned a lengthy note sharing some unheard stories about Shah Rukh Khan. She penned about her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote that he appeared shy, reticent to come forward. She also wrote that Shah Rukh Khan resembled much like her 'Shehensha' Dilip Kumar and had they had a son, he would have been just like SRK. Further, she penned that Shah Rukh Khan always bowed down to seek her blessings and she would run her fingers through his hair. A ritual that still continues. Saira Banu further penned about an incident when Shah Rukh Khan showed up at her doorstep within an hour when she asked for his company for an interview.

Saira Banu then wrote about Shah Rukh Khan being a strong pillar of strength when Dilip Kumar passed away. She wrote, "On the 7th of July, when Dilip Sahib slipped into a deep slumber, unresponsive to my voice, leaving me burdened with the ache of his absence, Shahrukh emerged as a beacon of solace." Shah Rukh Khan was among the first few to reach Dilip Kumar's home when he passed away. She called Shah Rukh Khan a well-mannered, sweet and considerate individual.

Check out Saira Banu's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

It is a very heartfelt note that would leave die-hard fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu in tears. A lot of people commented on the post and mentioned that Dilip Kumar was the first superstar, Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar. There will never be anyone like these two. Many agreed that Shah Rukh Khan resembles Dilip Kumar.

Talking about Jawan, the movie has crossed Rs 500 crore mark with its worldwide box office collection. By its 5th day, Jawan's box office collection stood at Rs 574.89 crore.

