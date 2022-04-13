Veteran actress has revealed that she is extremely distressed after the death of her husband and legendary actor at the age of 98 on July 7, 2021. Earlier, her close friends , and Mumtaz had expressed concerned over Saira's current condition. In a new interview, Saira has said that she is unable to get over Dilip sahab's loss and doesn't want to step out of home and mingle with people. Also Read - Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha express concern, 'After Dilip Kumar's death, Saira Banu has gone into a shell, doesn't answer any calls'

"I am extremely distressed; I cannot get out of the loss. How do I get out of it? I just can't. And, I was doing everything very happily too. Everything was so fine, just the two of us together. I loved sitting at home with Sahab. Anyway, I am not an outgoing person or a party person. Today, I don't want to step out. I don't know, maybe until I don't feel distressed. No point in stepping out. I wouldn’t feel lost. It is just that I need Sahab so desperately in my life," Saira told TOI. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Indian, Pukar, Roja, Krantiveer and more forgotten Bollywood patriotic gems you can watch on ZEE5, Netflix, Voot and more

She further added, "Frankly, yes, I am not mingling with people. Maybe only with my immediate friends. I am lucky that a lot of people are so concerned about me. But for now, I am doing a lot of meditation and prayer. I know there have been other people in similar circumstances and have come out from that phase, but perhaps my attachment was stronger. Sahab was an extraordinary man." Also Read - Rajinikanth, Dilip Kumar, Amrish Puri and more Bollywood actors who gave up Government jobs to become actors

A couple of months after the passing of Dilip saab, Saira suffered from a heart problem called ischemia. She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital for treatment, later she was stable. Saira Banu's health sparked concerns on social media with many praying and wishing for her speedy recovery and early discharge from the hospital.