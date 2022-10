Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, and October 11th will mark his and Saira Banu's fifty-sixth wedding anniversary. It has been more than 14 months since Dilip Sahab left for the heavenly abode, leaving his beloved life Saira Banu behind. She has been able to come to terms with the fact that her 'kohinoor' is no longer with her. Till now, time has not been a healer for her, however, Saira Banu remembered her memories related to her wedding anniversary and also gave the latest update about her health. Also Read - Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off their divorce? THESE celebrity couples too gave their marriage a second chance

During an interview with ETimes, she revealed that her health is okay as she does not go out and meet people. This is because, "Himmat nahin hoti, mann nahi karta" (She does not have the strength and does not feel like going out and meeting people). Also Read - Before Vikram Vedha, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and more Bollywood stars excelled in 2-hero cop and gangster dramas

Talking about one marriage anniversary that had a special place in her heart; she revealed that every anniversary was special and beautiful. Her home used to be filled with flowers and used to send them beautiful flowers. She and Dilip Kumar used to send him on October 11, as it is his birthday. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Dilip Kumar, Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan and more Bollywood actors who look up to THESE seniors as role models

Advertisement

An old picture of Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤Saira Banu❤ (@beautyqueensairabanu)

Talking about Big B, Saira revealed that she and Amitabh had worked together in Zameer movie, the megastar said that he neither knew Saira nor Dilip when the actor was in Kolkata, although he had felt a warm sense of positivity towards them. Saira also revealed that her half-brother who is in Austria was also born on October 11, so the day is special for them.

Saira also revealed that Dilip and Amitabh used to exchange letters which she has kept very carefully and has treasured those letters. Talking about her husband, she also said that Dilip Sahab never liked to be in the spotlight so a lot of things about him are not known.