'Saira ne jab kaha 'Dharam, dekho (Dilip Kumar) sahab ne palak jhapki hai' Dosto, jaan nikal gai meri,' reads Dharmendra's heart-wrenching tweet

The entire country has been in grief and sadness ever since the news of the death of Bollywood legend . Endless tributes and condolences have been pouring in on social media. Dhamendra was among the many film fraternities who visited Dilip Kumar's residence to pay his last respect to the deceased and offer condolences to his family. But the veteran actor was probably shivering in disbelief when Saira told him that Dilip Sahab has blinked his eyelid at the funeral.

Sharing the heart-wrenching details about the sad moment, tweeted, "Saira ne jab kaha. " Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai " Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare," while sharing a picture of him sitting beside Dilip Kumar's mortal remains. He broke down as he held the deceased's head in his hands while mourning his death.

He tweeted in continuation, "Dosto, mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata. Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon."

Saira ne jab kaha. “ Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai “ Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare? pic.twitter.com/yrPP6rYJqX — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 7, 2021

Earlier, Dharmendra had taken to Twitter to mourn the demise of Dilip Kumar. "Extremely sad to lose my most affectionate brother in the industry. Jannat naseeb ho, Hamare Dalip Sahab ko (May he rest in heaven)," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Dharmendra has shared the screen with Dilip Kumar in the Bengali film Paari and its Hindi remake Anokha Milan. Earlier in the day, Dharmendra's wife, veteran actress took to social media to remember Dilip Kumar.

"Veteran actor, exemplary role model for all heroes,my respected co star in Kranti, Dilip Kumar ji, is no more. I recall a couple of visits to his house & the pleasant meetings I had with him & Saira ji. My heart goes out to Saira ji, his life partner of many years, for this loss," Hema Malini had tweeted.