Saiyaara to RE-RELEASE ahead of Valentine's Day 2026? Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's film to have limited...

Saiyaara started its theatrical run in July 2025 and continued for almost 50 days. The film became highly popular with younger audiences during that period, which led to its achievement of being one of the top five Indian box office movies in 2025.

Valentine's Day 2026: Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday's film Saiyaara has subtly made a comeback to a few Indian theatres. Although the Mohit Suri-directed love musical is currently available for streaming on Netflix, it is receiving a limited theatre run ahead of Valentine's Day 2026, seven months after its July 2025 debut. No official re-release campaign has been announced by the production company YRF. Saiyaara has instead just made a reappearance on theatre lists, with a few shows in big cities.

The movie ranked among the top five films of 2025, which may account for the resurgence of interest from Valentine's Day-focused exhibitors.

TRENDING NOW

Is Saiyaara re-releasing?

According to BookMyShow bookings, Saiyaara currently provides only restricted screening times in its major urban centres. The movie shows in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai, but each city has its own specific show times. The portal indicates that while viewers in Delhi may see it till Wednesday, Mumbai's shows will run through the weekend.

Saiyaara re-release ticket prices

The price of the Saiyaara re-release tickets has been kept low. The tactic seems to be intended to attract Valentine's Day date ideas and those who were unable to attend the original 2025 theatrical run. These locations only have a few daily shows, indicating a focused, nostalgic programming shift rather than a broad expansion.

Saiyaara emerges as 2025’s youth favourite

Saiyaara started its theatrical run in July 2025 and continued for almost 50 days. The film became highly popular with younger audiences during that period, which led to its achievement of being one of the top five Indian box office movies in 2025.

After its theatrical run dropped, the movie was transferred to Netflix on September 12, 2025. At that point, Saiyaara's gross revenue in India was Rs 398.25 crore. It has achieved a global revenue of Rs 569.75 crore, which shows that its traditional love story and musical theme appealed to multiple international markets.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more