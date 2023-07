Sajid Khan has often been called out by netizens, especially after the #MeToo scandal that dented his reputation. We know that Bollywood fans love throwbacks. Now, an old video is doing the rounds. Sajid Khan and his BFF Riteish Deshmukh are having a conversation. It looks like there are questions for Riteish from his celeb friends. Vidya Balan asks him if he is single or makes a comment on how people are curious whether she is single or not. Riteish Deshmukh says he is always single for Vidya Balan. They have worked together in movies like Heyy Babyy and Halla Bol. Also Read - Vidya Balan reacts to Neeyat, Glass Onion comparisons, Shahana Goswami extends support

Sajid Khan then says that Vidya Balan seemed like she had a crush on Riteish Deshmukh when they shot together. He said that Vidya Balan would be slightly overweight then and whenever she did hug him, he would get crushed. Riteish Deshmukh is seen laughing away at this. Netizens are fuming. People have slammed the hypocrisy of Sajid Khan who himself is not someone with a slender frame. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the Week: Kiara Advani to Jannat Zubair - Divas who failed to impress with their sartorial choices

An angry netizen commented, "Its basically because she is an outsider, terrific actress, has the best voice, so they just wanted to look for flaws to pull her confidence down. The way they used to mock Vidya's dressing sense was ridiculous in those days. She actually looked very healthy during those 2007-2010 days. I mean, Sajid is so mean? Who makes fun of their own movie heroine? Does the guy even look at himself before he calls someone over-weight?," while another person said, "Vidya has always been an easy target to media and Bollywood people in terms of weight. Sonakshi, pari too. They’re immensely beautiful and have an Indian charm to them in midst of an industry filled with runway models having eurocentric features." Also Read - Neeyat trailer: Vidya Balan starrer reminds fans of Agatha Christie novels and Knives Out, check reactions

Vidya Balan has also said that the comments on her weight affected her. She has had hormonal issues all her life. The actress said that she rejected her body all her life. She said growing up as a fat girl causes mental scars that do not leave for a lifetime.