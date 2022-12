Kajol is soon going to be seen in Salaam Venky in which she plays the role of a mother. She plays the mother to Vishal Jethwa. Vishal plays the role of a guy suffering from a medical condition called Duchenne muscular dystrophy in which his muscles begin to weaken as time passes. Kajol, his mother, is determined to help him live his life to the fullest. Kajol's stint in the trailer itself moved the fans. The actress is a mother to two kids, Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn already and could tap into a mother's feelings. She recently opened up on the trolling culture that has been around in the country, especially when it comes to star kids. In an interview, recently, she opened up about what advice she gave to her kids. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan on why Love Aaj Kal 2 flopped; says audiences came to theatres for him and Sara Ali Khan

Kajol talks about her advice to Nysa and Yug on trolling

Kajol is a very straightforward person and has always given out frank, honest opinions. She has always kept an open mindset about everything and put forth her opinions without mincing her words. Kajol is also very protective of her kids Nysa and Yug Devgn. Being star kids, Nysa and Yug are often exposed to the dark side of the media industry, the paparazzi culture and have also been subjected to trolling for bizarre reasons.

Check Kajol's Diwali post with her family here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol, in an interview, with an online entertainment portal opened up on the same recently. She revealed having had discussions at home about trolling culture in the country with Nysa Devgn , Yug Devgn and . Being a young adult, Nysa is often seen partying with her friends out and about. And she has faced trolling as well. Kajol says that as parents, they are very protective of their kids. However, she says that they have to understand that their kids will be exposed to the outside world and will be the talk of the town. The salaam Venky actress revealed the advice she gave to her kids saying, "I explained to them that if there are two or five people writing negative things about them, there are 2,500 others who have said lovely things about them. They should concentrate on that."

That's a great piece of advice, Kajol. Meanwhile, Salaam Venky is scheduled to release tomorrow, 9 December 2022.