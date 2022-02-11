Kajol and Revathy’s, two powerhouses are coming together for a movie titled Salaam Venky and it appears the shoot for the same has already begun. Producer Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja’s upcoming movie, Salaam Venky, starring the supremely talented Kajol will be helmed by actor-turned-Director Revathy. The team begins shooting for the first schedule soon. Coming to the premise of Salaam Venky, reports state that it's inspired by an unbelievably true story and real characters, which has got us all the more excited for it. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan turn into Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from DDLJ for Teri Ada song [watch videos]

Revathy is not only directing Salaam Venky, but she'll also be sharing screen space with , ergo, her work is cut out for the project both behind and in front of the camera. The movie will see both powerhouse actresses come together to showcase the tale of a mother with immense fortitude, who battled against all odds to overcome the most difficult circumstances and emerge triumphant. No prizes for guessing that Kajol will be essaying said character, and we can't wait to see her add another jewel to her crown of sterling performances.

While the other details of the film are under wraps, the story certainly looks tailor-made to touch our hearts. Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja under the banner of Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios, Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and stars Kajol as the lead protagonist. We keenly await further announcements about the rest of the cast. There's also no word yet whether the movie will release in theatres or opt for a direct OTT release like Kajol's last film, the extremely well made and critically acclaimed Tribhanga.