Actor Prabhas has a massive fan following in Bollywood as well as in the South industry. He is the biggest pan India star and also had a good fan following on social media as well. But fans are worried and disappointed as his Instagram account is missing. Yes, people are speculating that his Instagram account is deleted or has been hacked. Prabhas had over 10 million followers on Instagram.

He is not quite active on Instagram but he does keep sharing all the important posts from time to time. However, fans have been worried ever since his account has gone missing. This story has been going on since a long time in entertainment news. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) trade expert Manobala V also confirmed that Prabhas' account is no longer visible on Instagram.

He wrote, ""BREAKING: #Prabhas Instagram account suspended/deleted/disabled."

On the work front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of his film, Salaar. The film was initially set to release on September 28. It was going to clash with Vivek Aghnihotri's The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3 but it was later postponed. It was pushed to December due to pending post-production work.

The film will now release on December 22 this year. It will face Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the Box Office in December. This is going to be the biggest clash of Box office. Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films.

Talking about Dunki, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and others. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The release date of the film is not final yet but it was supposed to be in December last week. However, reports say that the film might get postponed because the post production work is still pending.