Film director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film Salaar is currently all over the news. Headlined by Prabhas, the film's teaser was dropped by the makers on July 6. And to be precise, the response to the teaser was quite euphoric. It garnered over 100 million views on YouTube, indicating that fans were impressed by sneak peeks of the action sequences. Overwhelmed at the positive response to Salaar's teaser, the makers decided to thank fans in the most special way. Not long ago, Salaar's official Twitter handle announced that the film's much-awaited trailer will be unveiled in August.

Salaar trailer to release in August

The makers of Salaar announced that the film's trailer will be released by August end. They have kept our curiosity brimming by not revealing the exact date of release. Dropping a long note on Twitter, the makers first expressed their gratitude toward enthusiastic cine buffs who showered their love on Salaar's teaser, before urging them to "mark their calendar" to witness the trailer unfold.

Jawan, Gadar 2 and more top 10 movies that promise entertainment in second half of 2023

Salaar teaser crosses 100 million views

“Overwhelmed with gratitude! We are immensely grateful for the overflowing love and support we have received from each and every one of you, for being an integral part of the Salaar revolution, an emblem of Indian cinema’s prowess. A resounding applause to our amazing fans and viewers for propelling the Indian film Salaar teaser beyond 100 million views… Mark your calendars for the end of August, as we prepare to unleash the highly-anticipated trailer that will showcase the grandeur of Indian cinema… Big things await you,” read a part of the note.

Salaar to release in two parts

Salaar will be released in two parts. The first part, titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, will be released on September 28. There is no information about its second part yet. Prabhas might have pinned his hopes on Salaar, taking away the bad memory of Adipurush, which failed to perform in the theatres, Besides Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithvirak Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in crucial roles. Salaar will be crossing swords with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War.

Project K

After Salaar, Prbhas will shift his attention toward Nag Ashwin’s big-budget film, tentatively titled Project K. The ensemble cast of the film includes Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rana Daggubatti. Project K is expected to premiere on the big screens next year on January 12, during Sankranti.