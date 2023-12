Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and others, was released on the big screen today (December 22, 2023). The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for making massive hits, and KGF starring Yash is a classic example. Salaar is Prabhas' most-awaited film, as after Baahubali, the pan-India star didn't get the kind of success he deserves. The craze for Salaar among Prabhas' fans is unimaginable, and we hope this actioner becomes the biggest hit in his career. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Dunki box office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan starrer to rake in THIS huge number, beat Salaar on opening day [Exclusive]

However, the film has been the latest victim of piracy, and the Salaar full HD version is leaked online for free download and viewing on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Telegram, and other piracy sites. But we sincerely urge our readers to enjoy movies with their friends and family at the theatres or on official OTT platforms and not watch content on piracy sites. Piracy is a criminal offence, and illegal recording, exhibiting, or consuming such content is a punishable offence. Unfortunately, this also hits a film's business. Salaar is not the only one who has fallen prey to piracy. Recently released Dunki, Animal, Sam Bahadur, South Indian biggies like Leo, Jailer, Hi Nanna, and more also leaked online on the day of release, just a few hours after the first show. Also Read - Saalar: How Prabhas’ co star Prithviraj Sukumaran got him on board, told him 'this is the film you need right now'

Prabhas' Salaar box office day collection is predicted to be around Rs 35–45 crore by trade expert Akshaye Rathe in an exclusive interview with BL. And talking about the clash with Dunki, Akshaye Rathi claimed in a chat with us that both films can coexist as they are different genres, and the audience will enjoy this movie exhibition. Also Read - Dunki vs Saalar Box office: It is unfair to compare Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas' films, reveals trade expert [Exclusive]

