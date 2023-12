Salaar maker Prashanth Neel is hailed as one of the best directors down South. His last film KGF 2 was a huge success at the box office. Set in the coal mines of Karnataka, the film was one of power, greed and rebellion. Now, Salaar is coming in theatres on December 21, 2023. When the audience saw the trailer of Salaar, they felt it was an extension of the KGF films. The whole black and grey palette of KGF was used in this movie too. People speculated if it is a part of that Universe and what not. Now, Prashanth Neel has revealed the reason and it is a nothing what you would imagine. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Watch the trailer of Salaar here



Prashanth Neel in an interview said that he has OCD about colours. This is the reason why he tends to avoid colours in his films. This has come as a surprise to many. Many felt that the palette was used as the film was set in the coal mine. On social media, people felt that the dark palette was used for other reasons. A person on Reddit said that people nowadays blame random things on OCD. Others said that OCD with colour was an unknown thing to many. Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki: Prabhas film faces Herculean task to emerge a global box office success? Breakeven figures are no mean feat

Prashanth Neel and Prabhas a deadly combo

Fans are hoping that Prashanth Neel has taken out the best performance from Salaar. Prithviraj Sukumaran has said that while the movie is loaded with action, it is a drama at heart. He said that it is like Game Of Thrones. Fans will apparently love the intricate dynamics between the characters. He also described Prabhas as a gentleman. He said that he is the last person to sit down on a set. He said he is unaware of his stardom and it is simply delightful to see. In the film, the two play the role of best friends. The film is set in a fictional town of Khansaar.