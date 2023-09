Fans of Prabhas are upset with the delay of Salaar. His last two films, Adipurush and Radhe Shyam tanked badly at the box office. Both of them made huge losses at the box office. A lot rests on Salaar. The official reason for the delay that is being reported is that the makers are sprucing up the VFX. It seems Prashanth Neel, the director was not happy with the final product. He is a perfectionist, and Salaar is a very ambitious project. Moreover, Prabhas fans have a lot of hopes from him. As per trade expert, Manobala Vijayabalan, a new scene for the climax is being shot now in Hyderabad. It is supposed to be an X Factor for the riveting end, which is packed with action. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas' film to release on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, 2023? Fans get renewed hope

Salaar Part One an action packed affair

There is a lot of action in Salaar. The makers are looking for a suitable date. Sriya Reddy finished her work on the film two days back. It is being said that Salaar makers are looking at November 2, 2023 as one of the dates. This is just a week ahead of Tiger 3. It seems they want to avoid Sankranthi as it is packed with too many films including Guntur Kaaram. Another date is March 2024 but then Kalki 2898 AD is looking at January 2024. The tentative date being given for release in January 12, 2024.

Salaar producers' stand-off with exhibitors and distributors

Another report doing the rounds is that the makers demanded Rs 300 crores from the distributors/exhibitors in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana belt. They refused it reportedly saying it was way too exorbitant. It seems the deal has been final at Rs 150 crores. Prabhas has been out of luck at the box office of late. Salaar is made by Hombale Films, the producers of Kantara and KGF series. The cast also includes Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and others.