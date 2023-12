Salaar is one of the big South releases of the year. Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj Sukumaran are coming together for a movie, which promises to be an epic one. There are a number of news items around Salaar. From distributors being upset with makers to Prabhas backing out of promotions. Now, one more article is out in Track Tollywood. It seems the makers of Salaar have extended the run-time of the film. The post credits scene has been increased. Salaar has got an A certificate from the Censors as per reports. Now, they have again sent the movie with the extended run-time for certification. Also Read - Dunki box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan new movie will break Pathaan, Jawan records, says THIS co-star

Salaar team went to the Censor Board to get the additional one minute and 23 seconds run-time certified. Now, Salaar's run-time is a total of 176:44 minutes. The trailer of the movie got a mixed response. Many felt it had a huge hangover of the KGF series. The palette of black and grey is reminiscent of the films set in the coal mines of Karnataka. This time, the action has shifted to Khansaar, which is again a fictional town. Salaar is going great guns at the US box office with ten days left for its official premiere.

Salaar roars at the global box office

The movie has already made Rs 10. 3 crores from the advances in the US box office. It is doing fab business. Salaar is ahead in comparison to Dunki which has made Rs three crores so far. Vijay Kiragandur the head of Hombale Films said that it is true that the team consulted its astrologer who advised that particular date. Prashanth Neel also said the business call was done by the producers of Salaar. Let us hope that both the films please fans and do great business at the box office.