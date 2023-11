Prabhas' Saalar is one of the most sister films of the superstar. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness him in a blockbuster like Baahubali, but unfortunately, he hasn't managed to replicate the same success at the box office. But it seems like Saalar is the one as the makers have made this master stroke move to ensure the success of Baahubali. It's been more than 6 years now that Prabhas is struggling to get a massive success like Baahubali; all the releases like Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and even Adipurush, for that matter, failed at the box office. Also Read - Salaar star Prabhas to marry Anushka Shetty? Family approves of relationship, wants them to settle down

The latest buzz is that the makers have decided to take all the popular names for the dubbing of Saalar, and in Hindi, the makers have chosen Sharad Kelkar's voice to dub for the actor, and his boss created a storm at the box office with Baahubali and Baahubali 2. And the makers are hoping the actor's voice once again creates magic on the big screen.

Reports claim Sharad Kelkar has dubbed the Hindi version, and the makers are very excited to see the audience reaction. However, for Adipurush, it was the actor who had lended for his voice, but due to the horrible work in scripting and Vfx, the performances of the actors got sidelined.

Saalar will be seen clashing at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, and now fans are eagerly waiting to witness the teaser of the film, especially after watching a glimpse of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial.