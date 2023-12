Prabhas is a pan-India star. The actor has his fans based in every part of the country. However, his last few films haven't done well. Prabhas' last film was Adipurush that received negative reviews. The movie could not even collect its budget with its box office business. Leaving all of that behind, Prabhas' fans are now looking forward to his movie Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. There is tremendous buzz around this film as fans will get to see Prabhas in his fearless, action mode. Salaar is going to be the Christmas release and all eyes are on its box office numbers. Here's an update about its CBFC certificate. Also Read - Prashanth Neel shares good news about Yash starrer KGF 3; talks about the dream actor he wants to work with

All about Salaar's CBFC certificate and Run time

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire that is produced by Hombale Films has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Certification. The movie's runtime is reported to be 2 hours and 55 minutes long. Salaar is releasing in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is an action-packed film with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the dreaded antagonist. His first look from the film left everyone in a state of shock. The movie is helmed by Prashanth Neel. Also Read - Dunki vs Salaar: Shah Rukh Khan starrer or Prabhas new movie – fans pick the most-awaited film [Poll Results]

Will Salaar beat Animal?

One wonder's if Salaar will be able to match or even beat Ranbir Kapoor's recent film Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture Animal received an A certificate from the CBFC given its violent scenes and more. Despite the A certificate, the film managed to mint more than Rs 700 crore with its worldwide collection in simply 10 days. Animal is now among the highest grossing films of 2023 and a highest grossing A rated film. Will Salaar be able to beat this record? Let's wait and watch.

Here's all about Salaar starcast' fees

Salaar vs Dunki at the box office

Not to miss is that Salaar is going to clash with Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal's comedy/action drama is going to release a day before Prabhas' Salaar. Dunki releases on December 21 while Salaar hits the screens on December 22. The anticipation and buzz around both the films is immense. Shah Rukh Khan has already had a great 2023 thanks to Jawan and Pathaan. Now, it's time for Dunki to rule. But then there is a big clash with Salaar. Christmas 2023 is going to be pretty interesting.