Salaar is a highly-anticipated film. The movie starring Prabhas in the leading role has everyone's attention. Even though Adipurush flopped at the box office, fans are desperately waiting to see Prabhas on the big screen. There is a lot of hullabaloo around the film currently as there is mystery around its release date. Yesterday, reports emerged that the new movie Salaar has been postponed. It was supposed to release on September 28 but now reports suggest that it has been pushed. Rumours had it that it will release in January 2024 but there's a change again!

Salaar gets a new release date?

As per a recent tweet made by Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, Prabhas' Salaar is now looking forward to release in November. The reason behind the delay is said to be the pending work on post production. Though Hombale Films is yet to make an official announcement of its new release date but there is strong buzz that it will hit theatres in November. If true, then Salaar would be giving tough competition to Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

#BreakingNews…

PRABHAS: ‘SALAAR’ TO ARRIVE IN NOV… #Salaar is NOT arriving on 28 Sept 2023, it’s OFFICIAL now… The post-production work of this #Prabhas starrer is going on in full swing… #HombaleFilms - the producers - are bringing the film in Nov 2023… New release date… pic.twitter.com/SbOLGSobz5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2023

Just today, a new poster of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has been released. The film is going to hit the theatres on November during Diwali. While Salaar may have avoided the Jawan storm, it seems that the war between Salman Khan and Prabhas would take the box office by storm in November. Tiger 3 is also among the most anticipated films. The movie will also have a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

The box office game

With all the new movie releases and changes in the =dates, the upcoming months of 2024 are going to be quite entertaining for all. Jawan is already looking forward to a monstrous opening at the box office and the buzz around Salaar and Tiger 3 is also immense.