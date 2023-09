The month of September was supposed to be all about the box office war between Jawan and Salaar. Shah Rukh Khan's new movie is going to release on September 7 and Prabhas starrer had locked September 28 as the release date. However, recent reports suggest that Salaar is going to get postponed. Several reports suggest that Salaar will now release either in the month of December 2023 or January 2024. But here's one Bollywood film that has now changed its release date to hit theatres on September 28. We are talking about Fukrey 3. Also Read - Prabhas' Salaar postponed, makers to announce new release date soon; is this the Jawan effect?

Big changes in release dates of Salaar and Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 starring Pulkit Samrat, Manoj Singh, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Pankaj Tripathi and others will now release on September 3. The film was earlier slated to release on December 1 2o23. It was clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal that is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Now, Fukrey 3 has averted the clash by preponing the release to September 28. Though there is no official confirmation from the makers of Salaar on the release date change but the buzz suggests that the film has been pushed due to the final post-production work.

It appears to be a quick call made by Excel Entertainment to change Fukrey 3's release date. It is not the first time though that Fukrey 3's release date has been changed. Earlier, it was supposed to release on September 7. But it avoided clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and the makers pushed it for December release. This is for the second time that the release date of the film has been changed.

It is now being reported that the trailer of Fukrey 3 will release sometime next week. It may also be attached with Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan. Earlier, reports had it that Prabhas' Salaar trailer would be shown in theatres with Jawan.