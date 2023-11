Saalar is Prabhas’ most-awaited film, and fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar’s film release, which is on December 22, 2023. As Saalar is going to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, this clash of titans is making their fans even more excited. For now, Saalar is winning, and how? The teaser of Saalar, which was released four months ago, is the most watched tease of 2023. Saalar ceasefire tease has managed to outshine Dunki with massive numbers on YouTube and the thin releases as well, including Salman Khan's Tiger 3 that is slated to release during the Diwali holiday on November 12, 2023. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Dunki vs Salaar: Prabhas’ film bows out of clash? Postponed to 2024?

Prabhas is ruling over Khans and other big releases.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire teaser (83M) outshined the likes of Dunki(72 M), Tiger 3, (40.1 M), Gadar 2 (41M), Jailer (10M), and Leo (24 M). The year 2023 has seen a cinematic showdown like no other. Blockbuster teasers and trailers were released, promising larger-than-life action, drama, and entertainment. Among these highly anticipated releases, the most violent and action-packed teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire emerged as a true game-changer, leaving an indelible mark as the most impactful teaser of the year. Also Read - Salaar: Makers' THIS masterstroke to ensure Baahubali like success for Prabhas?

What made Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire teaser stand out even more was its unprecedented ability to overshadow teasers from other highly anticipated films of 2023. It surpassed the teasers of Dunki, the star-studded Tiger 3, the iconic Gadar 2, the riveting Jailer, and even the intriguing Leo. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire struck a chord with audiences not just in India, but around the world, captivating them with its larger-than-life presence. Also Read - Salaar star Prabhas to marry Anushka Shetty? Family approves of relationship, wants them to settle down

Saalar big win over Dunki.

Teasers are a big indicator of content being loved and accepted by the audience. Clearly, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire garnering 83 million in just 24 hours is proof that the audience has bought into Prashanth Neel’s world, who created KGF Universe, and is now coming up with Baahubali star Prabhas for the first time with Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire. Are you excited about the clash? Which movie are you planning to watch first?