Salaar has become the most loved and successful film of Prabhas after Baahubali and the pan India star cannot contain his excitement for the same. It was a much-needed success for him, especially after the back-to-back failures at the box office. Prabhas’ fans thanked the KGF director for collaborating with Prabhas and making Salaar along with him. Prashanth Neel who has been giving interviews after the success of the film was asked by a publication about the actor’s reaction to the much-needed success. Prashanth said, "I mean he (Prabhas) is absolutely over the moon, with something like this. His reaction is euphoric". Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas starrer becomes his fifth film to cross Rs 100 crore in Hindi after Baahubali 2, Adipurush, Saaho, Baahubali

For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki: Prashanth Neel breaks silence on the social media war

Prashanth Neel even added that how he took inspiration from Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan for Prabhas' character in Salaar. Also Read - Salaar Box Office: Prabhas film beats Yash's KGF 2 in North America as it crosses the Rs 500 crore mark; trumps over Aquaman 2 in the UK

Trending Now

Talking about taking inspiration from Big B, Prashanth said," Yes, I drew inspiration from that era for sure, but I also tend to write in a way where my hero has to be my biggest villain. I always make that a rule and then start writing. So probably that is how it reflects. At the time being, both the movies (KGF and Salaar), both the characters they have similarities that they turn out to be the biggest villains. They have to look like it at least.”

Salaar box office collection till date

Prabhas' Saalar has become the 5th film to ale a 100 crore mark in Hindi release. While overall Prabha has made more than are 550 crore at the box office overseas and surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki that clashed at the box office with same film.

Salaar vs Dunki

There was a huge debate around Salaar showing fake box office numbers as the people on the internet claim that the theatres are vacant and they hardly see people go and watch the film, so where are the numbers coming from? All said and done, Prabhas has never indulged in this ugly war and is only grateful to fans and viewers for all the love.

Watch the video of Salaar actor Prthiviraj Sukuraman