Prabhas might have generated disappointing results in his last release Adipurush. But in no way, has his stature diminished in any way. The actor has his hopes pinned on his upcoming release Salaar, which is no being called Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. To be released in two parts, Salaar has created much hype amongst the masses. And the makers are hoping to earn profit in large numbers through selling the theatrical rights. If reports are to be believed, Salaar is likely to garner a revenue of Rs 1000 crore, for its two parts, from the theatrical business alone. Also Read - Salaar Cease Fire: Prabhas starrer Prashanth Neel film surpasses RRR in terms of number of screening locations in the US [Check List]

Prasanth Neel and Prabhas contribute to Salaar’s popularity

According to a report by Glute, Salaar might collect Rs 200 crore, solely from the Telugu-speaking regions, provided the distributors agree to pay the makers aka Homable Films the amount they demand. Not to forget, Salaar’s director, Prasanth Neel plays a huge role in terms of the film’s revenue. Hailed to be one of the fines Kannada directors, Prasanth Neel is widely acclaimed in Kannada states and hopefully Salaar will also have a mass appeal in the state. Prabhas, on the other hand, has risen to the pan-Indian level, ever since he starred in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. His stardom in Bollywood is unparalleled. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo to Ram Charan’s Game Changer: Upcoming South Indian box office blockbusters

Salaar likely to collect Rs 1000 crore as theatrical revenue

Prasanth Neel and Prabhas’ popularity has enabled Salaar to rake up about Rs 400 crore net from the Kannada and Hindi markets. Trade analysts predict that there is a possibility of Salaar Part 1 fetching Rs 500 crores in revenue, only from theatrical sales. In fact, Part 2, ahead of its release might also rake up Rs 500 crores, with Salaar’s net collection standing at Rs 1000 crores, as demanded by Homable Films. If the prediction turns true, then Salaar’s entire production cost will be recovered, while the OTT rights will be a bonus. Also Read - Jawan director Atlee to Salaar maker Prashanth Neel: Meet the most promising South Indian directors in 2023

Salaar release date

Salaar’s teaser has taken fans into euphoria who are eagerly awaiting the film’s release on September 28. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. Not much is revealed about Salaar Part 2, except that it will be released next year, during the summer months.