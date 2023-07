Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar will be released in two parts. The first segment, ready to hit the silver screens on September 28 is titled Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire. The blockbuster success of the Baahubali franchise has taken Prabhas to overnight fame. He is considered to be one of the most bankable actors, not only in Tollywood but Bollywood too, owing to his pan-Indian releases. Salaar too has been making all the right noises. And apart from the film updates, fans are equally eager to know Prabhas’ remuneration for the Prashanth Neel directorial. Also Read - Salaar: After teaser’s euphoric response, makers reveal trailer release date of Prabhas-starrer

Prabhas charged 100 crore for Salaar

According to a report by Siasat Times, Prabhas is getting paid a hefty sum of Rs 100 crore for Salaar. Not just that, the report further claims that the actor will be receiving an extra 10 percent of the profit, that the film is expected to make at the box office. Reportedly, Prabhas, who was last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, also charged a whopping sum of Rs 150 crore to essay the role of Lord Ram in the film. With Prabhas’ remuneration for Salaar coming to the fore, it can be assumed that despite the Adipurush debacle, Prabhas has established his footing in the film industry as one of the most bankable actors. Also Read - Salaar: Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Prabhas star; pens 'In such a violent world...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Salaar teaser and trailer

Fans were taken into a frenzy after Salaar’s teaser was unveiled on July 6. The action-packed teaser, featuring Prabhas in a rugged avatar arrested the attention of his fans. The teaser raked up to 100 million views on YouTube, following which Homable Films, released a note of gratitude toward the masses, appreciating their love and support. The note further revealed that witnessing the euphoric response to Salaar’s teaser, the makers have decided to release the trailer by the end of August. Also Read - Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals he was unsure of doing Prabhas, Prashanth Neel film for THIS reason

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Salaar cast

After Adipurush performed way below expectations, Prabhas seems to have his hopes on Salaar. The film also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu. Salaar will be another pan-Indian release, to be premiered in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Project K

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas has also joined hands with Nag Ashwin, for an upcoming sci-fi flick, tentatively titled Project K. The cast ensemble includes Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rana Daggubati. Project K will be hitting the big screens next year on January 12, during Sankranti.