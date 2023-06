Prasanth Neel’s Salaar has been making all the right noises. The much-anticipated action entertainer will be headlined by Prabhas. Prasanth Neel is best known for making the blockbuster Yash-starrer the KGF franchise. With the buzz surrounding Salaar refusing to die down, another piece of interesting revelation has come to the fore. For the unversed, Prasanth Neel made his debut as a filmmaker with the 2014 action drama Ugramm. Now, as per reports doing the rounds on the internet, it is believed that Salaar will have a striking resemblance to Ugramm. Although, it is important to note that these are just speculations. Also Read - Amidst Adipurush poor online review; Prabhas fans pin hopes on Salaar, Project K and more films of the actor

Salaar reportedly will have striking resemblances to Ugramm

According to a report by ETimes, Prasanth Neel has modified Salaar's story accordingly to make it a larger-than-life film. He has given equal importance to the characters. Prabhas will play the role of a dreaded and pitiless gangster in salaar. Reportedly, the upcoming action entertainer revolves around the relentless battle of a gangster, fighting against corruption, and oppressive mafias. The story is also about a man who goes to great lengths to keep his promise made to his dear friend.

Prabhas’ character in Salaar

Prabhas' character is expected to have the perfect blend of fierceness and vulnerability. He is definitely the most-feared gangster in town. But the real complexity lies in the fact that he is also a man with a heart of gold. Blending these two factors perfectly will portray Prasanth Neel's directorial prowess. Overall, the filmmaker's keen eye for detail is what can make Salaar stand out.

Ugramm plot

The 2014 film Ugramm, starring Sriimurali in the lead, centered around an almost-similar story. It is the story of a man who despite his dark past is hell-bent on protecting a girl he admires at all costs. Ugramm was a box-office success, earning multiple plaudits from fans and critics alike. It also starred Haripriya, Thilak Shekhar, and Atul Kulkarni in important roles, Now, with Salaar bearing resemblances to Ugramm, fans’ expectations have skyrocketed.

Salaar release date

Besides Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as an antagonist. Shruti Haasan has also been roped in as the female lead. The music of the film is crooned by Ravi Basrur. Salaar will take you on an action-packed ride to the theatres on September 28.