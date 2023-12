Salaar is one of the most awaited films that got released on December 1. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action-thriller film stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in lead roles and has been gaining a lot of popularity with its storyline and plot. The film revolves around the character of Salaar, who is a powerful and enigmatic figure. The plot of Salaar will keep the audience on the edge of their seats throughout. If you are curious to know how much Prabhas and the other Salaar cast take home. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prashanth Neel share the worst thing about working with Prabhas; 'His behaviour...'

Prabhas is taking home Rs 100 crore for his titular role in Salaar as per News18 and Zee News reports. The Baahubali star will reportedly also be receiving 10% on a profit-sharing basis. As per India Today, Salaar is made on a budget of Rs 400 crore. Also Read - Salaar: SS Rajamouli upset with the makers of Prabhas starrer due to This reason?

Prithviraj Sukumaran has reportedly charged Rs 4 crore in Salaar. Shruti Haasan reportedly charged Rs 8 crore for playing the female lead. Jagapathi Babu charges Rs 4 crore for his role as per Zee News report. Prashanth Neel has reportedly taken home Rs 50 crore for helming Salaar. Also Read - Big Blow to Salaar box office collection in South markets, here's the shocking reason

Salaar story explores the violent succession story of the city of Khansaar. The movie also features Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju in important roles.