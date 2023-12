Prabhas is currently gearing up for his big release Salaar. There's great buzz around the film that also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actors are busy giving interviews and promoting the movie. Ahead of the big release, team Salaar sat together for a chit chat. Cherry on cake was filmmaker SS Rajamouli joining the conversation. SS Rajamouli and Prabhas made for a fabulous director-actor combo with Baahubali. The two instalments served as a visual treat for fans. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion still remains to be the biggest hit of Prabhas. During the conversation, Prabhas revealed how his stardom changed after Baahubali and blamed SS Rajamouli for the loss of his privacy. Also Read - Salaar: Prashanth Neel finally reveals if KGF and Prabhas' film are connected

During the conversation, Prabhas revealed that it was really tough for him post the success of Baahubali as he had suddenly become the pan-India star. Audiences not only in India but globally had started recognising him. He shared of an incident from Italy when a fan recognised him and even though the fan could not understand English, he called out Prabhas' name. The Salaar actor was quoted saying, "I was in Italy and suddenly someone came up to me. They called me by my name, but they didn't understand English. Someone else explained that the man had seen Baahubali, so he recognised me, and I blamed Rajamouli for my loss of privacy." Prabhas loves his privacy. The actor has also kept bay from social media. He also added that many were of an opinion that he should have starred in Prashanth Neel's KGF. So Prabhas initially decided to reject Salaar but he thought that his fans would kill him if he does so, and hence he decided to do the film with Prashanth Neel.

Talking about Salaar, it is expected that the pan-India film will take a bumper opening at the box office. It is being reported that Salaar will have morning 1 am and 4 am shows as well to keep up with the buzz. The Censor Board has given an A certificate to Salaar. However, given how Animal has turned out to be a success at the box office given the certification, fans can expect Salaar to be a massive hit as well. The film releases on December 22, 2023.