Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry, and his fans, friends, and family want him to finally settle down. Prabha has been linked with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty for years now; rumours of their relationship made headlines when they began working with Rajamouli. And to date, the fans feel they are meant for each other. And now it seems like Prabhas, Anushka, and their families too feel the same, and they want them to take their relationship to another level.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's relationship gets deeper?

As per reports, both Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's families have given their children to their relationship and want them to be together and make their relationship even deeper. A close source to the Saalar star reveals to the entertainment portal that his family is worried about him, and they are happy with Anushka Shetty being his partner, as they too feel they look good together. However, both Anushka and Prabhas aren't ready, and they are happy being just friends.

A source close to an entertainment portal says, "He is single at the moment, and he is not dating Anushka. They are very close friends, and their family members want it to develop into something more. But they are not ready at the moment for that. They are close friends at the moment, and we are not sure if it develops into love later, but they are not looking at it at the moment."

Do we hear wedding bells? Will Prabhas and Anushka Shetty get married? Fans are eagerly waiting for this visual of a lifetime. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.