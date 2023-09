After Adipurush, Prabhas' next film to hit the theatres was Salaar. There's great anticipation around the film. However, much to the disappointment of the fans, Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Productions has now been postponed. The film was going to release on September 28, 2023. There were a lot of talks about its box office collections as Salaar witnessed great response with its overseas advance bookings. There was a lot of discussion over Prabhas' Salaar vs Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan too. However, Jawan directed by Atlee now has a pretty clear September to itself as Salaar has been postponed. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas' film digital rights sold to OTT platform Netflix for a whopping price?

Big announcement about Salaar

The production house took to its X (formerly known as Twitter) account to officially announce that Salaar is not releasing on September 28. The production house mentioned in the note that Prabhas starrer has been pushed due to unforeseen circumstances. The next release date has not been shared yet by the team. But the makers of Salaar have promised to come up with an exceptional cinematic experience to meet the highest standards.

Check out the official announcement below:

We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances.

Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.… pic.twitter.com/abAE9xPeba — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) September 13, 2023

Will Salaar release post Kalki 2898 AD?

It now remains to be seen whether Salaar releases in 2023 or gets pushed to 2024. The upcoming slate of new releases is packed. In the month of November, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is hitting the screens. It is among the most-awaited films that is expected to take the box office by storm. In December, Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is slated to release. Both the films are mega-budget, Bollywood dramas that are expected to do massive business at the box office. With this, Salaar is left only with the second half of December to release to avoid any major clash. Or it gets postponed to 2024. If it does, then January has Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD making it to the theatres. So will Salaar release only after Kalki 2898 AD? We await the official release date.

Though there's great buzz around Salaar, a slight delay in its release would not dampen the excitement of the fans. But a major delay could affect its box office numbers as fans look forward to newer films to release. It appears best for the makers to cash on the excitement of the fans when it is at its peak.