The wait for Salaar trailer is over. Hombale Films has released it after making fans impatient for months on end. Prabhas fans had been pursuing the makers to release the trailer and even trolled the production house. Salaar is supposed to be the story of the most violent man. Prashanth Neel has made a movie which is packed with action, emotions and drama. The run-time of the trailer is 3 mins 47 seconds. The team made it sure that nothing substandard would reach fans of Prabhas. Salaar has huge hype around it. The Baahubali star has had a couple of flops and badly needs a hit. Fans are hoping that Neel will repeat the same magic, which he did with Yash and KGF.

Take a look at the trailer of Salaar



Salaar has been delayed twice or thrice. The film was supposed to come on September 28, 2023 but it seems the VFX work was incomplete. The makers said that they want to deliver the best possible product to everyone. Now, reports suggest that Neel has shot one more extra scene for the climax of the movie. It is supposed to add up to the climax of the film, which is supposedly spectacular. Fans wondered if Salaar was inspired by Neel's previous work, Ugramm.