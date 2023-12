Finally, the trailer of Salaar is out. Prabhas is back in the mode of the Rebel Star that fans adore. The story is about two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran). Like KGF, we have a mythical city here named Khansaar. There is a bitter fight between three heads to usurp the whole territory. Varadha is under attack from his close ones. He calls upon his best friend Deva to help him out. We are introduced to Deva who is more violent than all the violent men out there. Fans are loving how Prabhas has been presented as an action hero by Prashanth Neel. Also Read - Salaar Trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran shine in a tale of friendship, power and emotion

On other other hand, people feel there is just too much hangover of KGF 2. The setting of a fabled city, the power politics and the whole palette of the film looks like it is part of the KGF franchise. The climax also has the vibe of Saaho. Some are even saying that it is an altered version of Prashanth Neel's film Ugramm. Here is a look at some of the reactions....

Bad trailer not as expected #SalaarTrailer — Karan Singla (@SinglaKara16281) December 1, 2023

Salar seems like, If Ugram Remade by 'KGF director' Prashant Neel.#SalaarTrailer — MN (@kiccha_Manzu) December 1, 2023

Prabhas fans have given a massive response to the trailer. Prithviraj Sukumaran has dubbed in all the five languages. Prabhas looks like he is back in what he does best on screen. Salaar will be clashing with Dunki on December 21, 2023 in cinemas.