Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and Prashanth Neel's Salaar will be locking horns in the theaters on September 28. In the wee hours of July 6, the makers of Salaar dropped the much-anticipated teaser of the Prabhas-starrer. It promises that the film will be a nail-biting actioner, with Prabhas slipping into the shoes of a rugged action hero. Although the teaser has grabbed the eyeballs of Prabhas' fans, it seems to have earned flak from Vivek Agnihotri. The filmmaker, recently took a dig at Salaar, calling it to be "glamourising violence" and tarnishing the minds of youngsters.

Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Salaar

Vivek Agnihotri voiced his opinion on how the portrayal of violence has become a new norm in the present generation. He added that it significantly affects young minds. His solution to survive in this "violent world" was to adopt creative consciousness. On July 6, Vivek Agnihotri indirectly slammed Salaar tweeting, "People aren't born violent. Your children's minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema, and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is Creative Consciousness."

GM. People aren’t born violent. Your children’s minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is #CreativeConsciousness. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 6, 2023

Twitterati reacts to Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet

Vivek Agnihotri's remark was opposed by Twitterati, some of whom claimed that The Kashmir Files too had violence in it. While one user pointed out, "With all due respect you did the same when you made The Kashmir Files? Most importantly you marketed it in a completely unethical way? A person using Hindu dharm for fooling Hindus isn't Hindu right?" another quipped, "Don't judge a book by its cover, even Mahabharata (most violent war) was held to restore dharma and peace. So be patient till u watch the film."

With all due respect you did same when you made Kashmir files? Most importantly you marketed it in completely unethical way? A person using Hindu dharm for fooling hindus isn’t Hindu right? — anup kumar (@anupindiamt) July 6, 2023

Don't judge a book by it's cover, even Mahabharata (most violent war) was held to restore dharma and peace.

So be patient till u watch the film — Sahana Gowda (@SahanaGowd29020) July 6, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri on glamourising violence

Replying to one such tweet, Vivek Agnihotri stood by his statement as he wrote, “Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered a talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as the biggest star is considered the biggest talent. And assuming the audience is super-dumb is the mother of all talent.”

Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as biggest star is considered biggest talent. And assuming audience is super-dumb is mother of all talent. https://t.co/hTJnLjJGYb — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 6, 2023

The Vaccine War and Salaar

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War revolves around the relentless efforts and hard work of scientists who invented the Covid-19 vaccine to curb the spread of the deadly disease. It stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, and Sapthami Gowda in crucial roles. Meanwhile, apart from Prabhas, Salaar’s cast ensemble includes Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.