Jawan, Salaar and Leo might make 2023 the glory year for Indian cinema. If experts on social media are to be believed then Salaar is all set for a historic opening. After Baahubali, Prabhas has cemented his place as a top pan-India star. Salaar has crossed the half a million mark at the US box office already. There are still 30 days plus to go for the official US premiere of the movie. Prabhas' fans are bookings seats in many cities for the first day first show of Salaar. The excitement is huge as Salaar is made by KGF hitmaker Prashanth Neel. It is said the screenplay of the two movies is a lot similar.

Salaar: Opening day estimate of Rs 200 crores worldwide

Well, this sounds very ambitious but does not look impossible. Salaar is apparently eyeing Rs 70 crores plus just in the Telugu speaking states. Though it tanked after an initial blitzkrieg, Adipurush made Rs 133 crores worldwide on the opening day. This was despite considerable criticism on the VFX quality, pairing of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon and what not. Fans are predicting that Salaar will open at close to Rs 200 crores worldwide on opening day.

#Salaar is targeting 75 crore+ day 1 overseas and ..

WW day 1 expected

? Telugu states - 75 cr

? Karnataka - 20 cr

? TN/KL - 10 cr

? Overseas - 75 cr

? Hindi belt - 40 cr Total - 220 cr expected...#Prabhas? #SalaarOnSep28th #SalaarTakeOverUSA #SalaarTrailer… pic.twitter.com/hlCoRecv7c — Tolly hub (@tolly_hub) August 25, 2023

This is not all. Fans are even saying that Indian film industry can make upto Rs 2,000 to 2,500 crores at the box office in the second half of 2023 if Jawan, Salaar and Leo click as per estimates. Shah Rukh Khan actioner Pathaan made a day one box office worldwide total of Rs 106 crores. It made Rs 36 crores overseas, which was a record for Bollywood. Rajinikanth's Jailer made Rs 72 crores on day one combined of domestic and overseas.

Salaar: Prabhas film a storm at the US box office

Prabhas' Salaar looks set for a gigantic opening at the US box office. The movie has crossed half a million already when there is a month left for its release. It is all set to cross 200K soon. It has already made Rs two crores when 34 days are left for actual release. The trailer is expected to be out in some days. The team of Salaar will have an event in Mumbai and Bangalore.