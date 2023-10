All eyes are on December 2023 as Dunki clashes with Salaar. We have had big clashes in the industry but this is indeed the Baap of all box office showdowns. The trade is dissecting every move of the makers of the two films. What we know now, Dunki is coming in theatres from December 21, 2023. This was revealed by an overseas distributor. Salaar is scheduled on December 22, and it seems that Jason Momoa's Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is also coming on the same date as the Prabhas actioner. In fact, the Jason Momoa movie was pushed back to December 22. It is the big holiday release from Hollywood for the international market. Also Read - Salaar vs Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas fans get into nasty fight online after popular South Indian actress picks Prashanth Neel film

Trouble for Salaar Vs Dunki in foreign markets

As we know, Salaar is going to release on a huge scale in North America market. The fandom of Prabhas overseas is a huge one. But the release of Aquaman 2 will surely impact these two movies. Both South Indian and Bollywood movies make huge revenues from the foreign market, and North America is a key territory. It was being said that Dunki had the chance to make above USD 25 million dollars from the North America market. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have huge fan base there. Also, SRK is riding high on the wave of Jawan and Pathaan.

Salaar screens to be taken by Aquaman 2

Salaar makers had planned a huge release in IMAX theatres all over the US. Many believe that they should prepone these movies by a week for maximizing earnings. The makers of Salaar have been called out by fans of Shah Rukh Khan as unprofessional. They feel there was no need to do this when they knew that Dunki had booked the date. Salaar actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said that he will watch both the movies. He said he believed both could do superb business. Salaar is made on a budget of over Rs 300 crores while Dunki has a budget of Rs 150 crores (excluding the fee of Shah Rukh Khan).

Fans of cinema are keen for both the movies. Prabhas really needs a hit as his last two projects RadheShyam and Adipurush tanked badly. Moreover, Adipurush also harmed his reputation immensely. He has one more big film, Kalki 2898AD which needs great hype to recover its mammoth budget.