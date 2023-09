Salaar makers might release the movie on December 22, 2023. This news has spread like wildfire since last night. There is no official announcement as yet from Hombale Films though. However, Prashanth Neel's wife Likhita Reddy put up an Insta story saying that December 2023 will be completely unimaginable. This hints at a clash between Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan. Many trade experts are wondering if Dunki makers will push their film ahead. Both the movies have immense potential to rake in the big bucks, and a clash will only harm their chances. In fact, some believe that Salaar makers might have had a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani on this matter. Also Read - Salaar: Makers of Prabhas' film sparing no efforts; final schedule happening in Hyderabad with new TWIST

Did Salaar makers follow this strategy?

Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan has put up a rather interesting post on X (formerly Twitter). He said that Hombale Films have a strategy to book all good dates when a film comes. It seems the date of December 22, 2023 was booked for their movie, Yuva. The Santosh Ananddram movie has Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda in the lead with Yuva Rajkumar. It is an action thriller. If Salaar takes up that date, they can move Yuva ahead in 2024. There are high chances that Dunki might come in 2024 given that Shah Rukh Khan has extended cameo in Tiger 3 too. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas' film to release on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, 2023? Fans get renewed hope

#Dunki vs #SalaarCeaseFire Hombale films master strategy: They usually block all good dates in a year with all their films. Then they alter their release dates depending on content. For example, #Yash's #KGFChapter2 date of 14th April 2022 was already booked by #Prabhas'… pic.twitter.com/30VeEHeaOS — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 25, 2023

It seems Salaar got delayed as the VFX was not ready on time. Filmmaker Prashanth Neel wants to provide a memorable cinematic experience to his fans. Expectations are high after KGF 2. Moreover, Prabhas is coming after two disasters like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. While the first had a bad script, the Om Raut movie got terrible reviews along with backlash for distorted version of the Ramayana. Also Read - Not Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo or Prabhas’ Salaar, THIS film tops 10 most anticipated films and web series on IMDb

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie is loaded with death-defying action scenes and Prabhas will be in a ruthless avatar. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani got a golden date with X'Mas 2023. He is the biggest Indian star overseas and Dunki has immense potential. Now, we can only wait for further official announcement.