Dunki released on 21st December and Prabhas starrer Salaar arrived on 22nd December. Both the movies are doing amazingly well at the box office. There was a lot of hype for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer and Prabhas starrer's clash given the fact that the two stars of Indian cinema have their releases just ahead of Christmas. Fans of Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan are also at war going online about which movie is bigger or better. Here's an exclusive throwback featuring Prabhas when he was asked about comparisons with the Khans.

Salaar vs Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan starrer winning hearts amongst Hindi audience

Prabhas starrer Salaar was one of the most awaited movies. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand and more. Salaar is a tale of friendship, betrayal, politics and more. It arrived a day after Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. The latter is about an illegal immigration technique called the Donkey Flight. Salaar has collected Rs 68.2 crore in Hindi. Shah Rukh's movie has earned Rs 139.95 crore. So far, the Dunki box office collection in Hindi is more than the Salaar box office collection in Hindi. Also Read - Dunki Vs Salaar: Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas to meet face-to-face to ensure clash doesn't affect their box office collection?

Salaar vs Dunki: Even for Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan is the real king

Prabhas became a Pan-India star after he starred in SS Rajamouli starrer Baahubali 1: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. His roles as Amrendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali were widely loved. In fact, the Baahubali series is one of the most loved and one of the highest-grossing movie series ever. Years ago the success of Baahubali, BollywoodLife sat down with Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Prabhas started getting compared with the Khans, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Rana claimed that he is one of the biggest action stars in India for him. Prabhas denied the same and claimed that Rana was blabbering. Also Read - Salaar vs Dunki: Makers fight over screen count? Producer Vijay Kiragandur breaks silence, reveals importance of chosen release date

Prabhas talks about the North vs South debate

Salaar star Prabhas said that Pan-India cinema is getting a good response from the audience. The actor says that films transcend boundaries. Prabhas says that people are loving different kinds of stories from different parts of the country. He adds that it is not limited to any particular industry. Prabhas shared that the audience is appreciating good quality cinema.