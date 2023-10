Salaar starring Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan starrer new movie Dunki are the two biggest films that will conclude 2023 with a bang. The upcoming new movies are going to clash at the box office too which has left fans in a tizzy. They are already competing and sharing their thoughts on who will win this box office clash. Shah Rukh Khan fans and Prabhas fans are defending their favourites, naturally. But their fight has now intensified after a popular South Indian actress picked Prabhas starrer over SRK's new movie. Also Read - Salaar star Prabhas following Shah Rukh Khan's footsteps after blindly trusting Om Raut with Adipurush?

Popular South Indian actress picks Prabhas over Shah Rukh Khan

Malavika Mohanan known for films such as Beyond The Clouds, Maaran to name a few conducted an Ask session on X recently. One of her fans asked her to pick between Salaar and Dunki. Her answer has caused mayhem between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas fans now. While Malavika expresses that she is excited about both films, but given a chance, she would pick Salaar. The Master actress heaped praises on the Salaar teaser. Not only the teaser, she also praised Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran saying that they both looked too cool in it.

Check out Malavika Mohanan's X post which is going viral in entertainment news here:

Trending Now

Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan fans get into a nasty fight online

Ever since the makers of Salaar announced the release date of Prabhas starrer new movie, there has been hostility spread online between fans of SRK and Prabhas. The fandoms are fighting every day, trying to ascertain dominance by boasting about the popularity of the two stars. While Prabhas fans feel Salaar will rule, Shah Rukh Khan fans feel SRK will dominate yet again, just like Jawan and Pathaan, his two blockbusters. The fight has turned ugly with fans passing remarks on each other. Check out their reactions here:

BEFORE BAHUBALI Lottery Parbhos: 16 films collect 357cr

SRK: 1 film #Dilwale collect ????? AFTER BAHUBALI Lottery Parbhos: Last 3 films collect 920cr

SRK: Last 2 films collect ?????? Now #Dunki is ready to destroy #Salaar & #Prabhas carrierpic.twitter.com/jhLy5rAJk7 — ???? (@Azad_jawan) October 4, 2023

Raj Kumar Hirani to Prashanth Neel and

Shah Rukh Khan to Prabhas On 22nd December..#Dunki Vs #Salaarpic.twitter.com/6ubvaVQicP — ?Sourav Srkian Das? (@SrkianDas04) October 4, 2023

In Last 24 hours, Book My Show interests increased for...#Dunki 2,100#Salaar 1,400 — ℣αɱριя౯ (@SRKsCombatant) October 4, 2023

Salaar team is stupid they think they can survive over #Dunki but they no idea how much stronger #SRK? right now & #ShahRukhKhan? and Hirani sir will smash #Salaar on 22nd December 23 — sahed mahmud (@mahmud_sah76554) October 4, 2023

No matter what you do, no matter how big the director's hand is, #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki will not be able to stand up to #Prabhas's #Salaar movie. But I am not saying that the movie will be bad, but it is not his job to clash with the king of Indian Cinema #Prabhas? pic.twitter.com/ZD06acKYsv — Cine Hubb (@Its_CineHubb) October 4, 2023

Donkey’s Are Not Allowed In Jurassic Park Because In That Park There is A…. ??#Prabhas #Salaar #Dunki (Donkey) pic.twitter.com/TJdFAND334 — Tha7a Fan (@ExposeThalaFan) October 4, 2023

Salaar movie details

Earlier the Prashanth Neel directorial was supposed to release on 28th September but got delayed. Soon speculations arose about Salaar makers planning to release the new movie around Christmas. Hombale Films confirmed the clash by announcing the release date as 22nd December, the same as Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy alongside Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It will reportedly be a two-part movie just like KGF. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire being the first.

Watch this video on SRK vs Prabhas here:

Dunki movie details

Rajkumar Hirani is returning to films with Dunki after Sanju. The movie is touted to be a social comedy-drama. which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Boman Irani to name a few. During the success bash of Jawan, Shah Rukh confirmed Dunki's release.